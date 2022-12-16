Short Interest in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Grows By 41.9%

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCC. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 890,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,635 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,901,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 334,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 224,741 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition alerts:

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.