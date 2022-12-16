Short Interest in Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Drops By 21.7%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Meiji Price Performance

OTCMKTS MEJHY remained flat at $12.63 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,345. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. Meiji has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

