Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Increases By 9.7%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,314,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MGT Capital Investments Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 295,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,423. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. MGT Capital Investments has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About MGT Capital Investments
