Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Increases By 9.7%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,314,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 295,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,423. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. MGT Capital Investments has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc, a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment.

