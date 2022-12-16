Short Interest in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expands By 12.2%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,004 shares of company stock valued at $899,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 454.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $957,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Natera by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,534,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Natera has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $96.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

