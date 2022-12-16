Short Interest in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expands By 12.2%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.
In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,004 shares of company stock valued at $899,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Natera stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,534,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Natera has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $96.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.29.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
