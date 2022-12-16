Short Interest in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Rises By 12.0%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,340,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 20,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

NWL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 19,007,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.