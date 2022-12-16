Short Interest in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Rises By 12.0%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,340,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 20,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Newell Brands Trading Down 1.0 %
NWL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 19,007,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
