Short Interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Drops By 20.6%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

