Short Interest in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Decreases By 27.1%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Oportun Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.38. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPRT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 50.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.