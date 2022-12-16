Short Interest in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Grows By 14.8%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Oxbridge Acquisition Price Performance
OXAC remained flat at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.04.
Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Oxbridge Acquisition Company Profile
Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.
