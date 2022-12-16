Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Declines By 26.4%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $9.12. 13,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,049. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $259.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $710,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDSB. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, November 14th. Noble Financial lifted their price target on PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

