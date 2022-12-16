Short Interest in Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Expands By 14.4%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,161,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 1,014,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance

PILBF traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 554,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,261. Pilbara Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PILBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pilbara Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pilbara Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

