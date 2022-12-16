Short Interest in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Increases By 13.4%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPDB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth about $489,000.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

