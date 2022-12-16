Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Drops By 24.1%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ReoStar Energy Price Performance
REOS stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. ReoStar Energy has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
About ReoStar Energy
