Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Drops By 24.1%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ReoStar Energy Price Performance

REOS stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. ReoStar Energy has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

About ReoStar Energy

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects.

