Short Interest in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Grows By 17.2%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 802,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands
In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $41,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,073.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $31,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,110.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $41,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,073.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,152 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,187.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 465,566 shares during the period. Punch Card Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch Card Management L.P. now owns 840,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 316,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 176,669 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 2.2 %
SWBI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,949. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $393.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.02. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $18.94.
Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 23.26%.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
Further Reading
