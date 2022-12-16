Short Interest in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Increases By 14.7%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,990,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the November 15th total of 93,260,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies
In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 54.6% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
See Also
