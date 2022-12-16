Short Interest in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Increases By 14.7%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,990,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the November 15th total of 93,260,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 54.6% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SOFI stock remained flat at $4.63 on Friday. 334,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,392,457. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.