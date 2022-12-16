Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Grows By 17.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,895.0 days.
Taisei Price Performance
Shares of Taisei stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Taisei has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24.
About Taisei
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taisei (TISCF)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.