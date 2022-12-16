Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Grows By 17.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,895.0 days.

Taisei Price Performance

Shares of Taisei stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Taisei has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

