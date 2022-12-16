Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Decreases By 27.5%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSPG opened at $0.00 on Friday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

