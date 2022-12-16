Short Interest in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Declines By 26.0%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMCI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of TMCI traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $2,239,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 95,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $2,239,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,355,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron Berutti purchased 1,825 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $39,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,121.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,825 shares of company stock worth $584,045 and sold 422,870 shares worth $9,576,362. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 26.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth $2,841,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth $2,479,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 36.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 174,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth $3,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

