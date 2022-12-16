Short Interest in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expands By 14.0%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $171.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after buying an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 428.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 511,950 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $11,005,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,185 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

