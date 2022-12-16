Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Rises By 32.3%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,530,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 18,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,399,000 after acquiring an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

AUY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 18,710,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,109,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

