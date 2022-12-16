Siacoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.99 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $141.37 million and $7.99 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,397.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00419589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00850747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00104923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00617455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00277318 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,795,912,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

