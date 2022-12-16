Siacoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.99 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $141.37 million and $7.99 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,397.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00419589 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021209 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00850747 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00104923 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001907 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00617455 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005750 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00277318 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,795,912,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
