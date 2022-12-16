Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $13.34 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.