Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Raised by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $118.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.22. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

