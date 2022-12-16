Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.11

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as low as $2.79. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 4,248 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
