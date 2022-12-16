Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,687.50

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,687.50 ($20.70) and last traded at GBX 1,584.50 ($19.44), with a volume of 1553464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,610 ($19.75).

Smiths Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,574.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,526.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 53,116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a GBX 27.30 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,276.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smiths Group Company Profile

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes acquired 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($19.62) per share, with a total value of £49,600.98 ($60,852.63). In other news, insider Karin Hoeing purchased 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,578 ($19.36) per share, with a total value of £3,266.46 ($4,007.43). Also, insider Richard Howes purchased 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($19.62) per share, with a total value of £49,600.98 ($60,852.63).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

