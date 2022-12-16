Smooth Love Potion Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $98.03 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $98.03 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $894.95 or 0.05270370 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00486323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,892.99 or 0.28814861 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,667,876,416 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,667,886,382 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

