Songbird Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Songbird token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market capitalization of $110.46 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001961 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.86 or 0.05329636 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00490480 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.43 or 0.29061180 BTC.
Songbird Token Profile
Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog.
Songbird Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.