Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $580.40

Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 580.40 ($7.12) and traded as high as GBX 580.40 ($7.12). Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 580.40 ($7.12), with a volume of 68,853 shares.

Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 341.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 580.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 580.40.

About Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L)

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.

