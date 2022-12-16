Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Shares Down 6.6%

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.10 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 105.10 ($1.29). 2,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 98,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.38).

Sourcebio International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £77.97 million and a PE ratio of 1,167.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.48.

Sourcebio International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's services cover histopathology cancer screening and clinical diagnostic services; DNA sequencing services and precision medicine to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academia, contract research organizations, and other research markets; shelf-life testing services and equipment; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sourcebio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sourcebio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.