Sourceless Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $146.91 million and approximately $1,100.45 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00014597 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00231461 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00733494 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $266.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.