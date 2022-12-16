South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Update

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 100,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,021,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,668,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,695,204.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $144,696.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,654,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,912,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,018. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,031,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SPFI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $469.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

