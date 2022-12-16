South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 193 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

South32 Price Performance

Shares of SOUHY opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. South32 has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

