Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,503 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 927 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $37.29 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.