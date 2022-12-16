SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Shares Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $35.12.

