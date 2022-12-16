SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $271,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 55,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,559. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

