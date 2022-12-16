SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.