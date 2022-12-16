STAAR Surgical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,874 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 684% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,260 put options.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,285,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,890,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after buying an additional 48,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,819,000 after buying an additional 38,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAA opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 1.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.