Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.86

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.86 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 38.32 ($0.47). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 39.45 ($0.48), with a volume of 26,749 shares trading hands.

Staffline Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,972.50.

Insider Transactions at Staffline Group

In related news, insider Thomas Spain sold 11,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($49.07), for a total value of £447,480 ($548,987.85). Insiders sold 171,519 shares of company stock valued at $50,680,284 in the last 90 days.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

