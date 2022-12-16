Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.01

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.01 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 87.99 ($1.08). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 88.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 326,338 shares changing hands.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £352.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1,776.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.68.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

