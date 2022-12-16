Starwood Property Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 147% compared to the average daily volume of 4,365 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

