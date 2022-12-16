Status Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Status has a total market capitalization of $83.45 million and $2.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014340 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042275 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00229367 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,895,809,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,895,809,859.941419 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02251376 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,372,769.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

