Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0225 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $87.66 million and $1.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013189 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00036183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00043521 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019898 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00236786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,895,809,860 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02280824 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,068,834.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.