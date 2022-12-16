Status Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $79.95 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014235 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039955 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00227790 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,895,809,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,895,809,859.941419 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02251376 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,372,769.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

