Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up about 0.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,747 shares of company stock worth $136,280. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

