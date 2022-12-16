Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 70,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 173,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

