Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,633. The company has a market capitalization of $936.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $556.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,607 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

