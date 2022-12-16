Stewardship Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Stewardship Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,273. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

