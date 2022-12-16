Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases 3,592 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. iShares USD Green Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 1.55% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,351. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.