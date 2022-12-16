Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACRS. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRS stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,148.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,933. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,339,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $8,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 933.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 416,946 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,040,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 96.0% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 264,212 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.