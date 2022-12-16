Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 25,939 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average daily volume of 16,796 put options.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

SI stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 221,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,557. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $568.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.