StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group cut Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.85 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 30.91%. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $45,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

